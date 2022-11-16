Italy arrests drug trafficker captured in Syria

ROME: A Naples drug trafficker on Europol´s most wanted list and on the run since 2003 was extradited from Syria and arrested in Rome on Tuesday.

Bruno Carbone, 45, a major drug supplier to Naples´ Camorra mafia who fled an Italian court´s sentence of 20 years in prison for international drug trafficking was detained at Rome´s Ciampino airport on Tuesday morning, Naples police said.

An official in a northwestern Syrian area held by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group said Carbone was arrested “while passing through the ´liberated´ areas in March with the aim of reaching the regions under the control of the regime” of President Bashar al-Assad.

He was “handed over to his country according to the rules in force,” the official, Mohammad Sankari, said on the Telegram channel, without adding details.

According to the Italian media, Carbone spent a large part of his time while absconding in the United Arab Emirates.