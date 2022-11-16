431 FIA personnel complete training

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel to make the best use of their acquired training and serve the nation to the best of their capabilities.

This, he said, while addressing as a chief guest at the six months-long basic training passed out by trainees of the FIA at Shahkas Police Training Centre, Peshawar.

A total of 431 FIA personnel, including 387 males and 34 females, completed the training at the centre.

A press release said that it was for the 1st time that such a large number of FIA officials completed their basic training in one batch from the training centre.

Director, FIA, Peshawar Branch, Mujahid Akbar, DIG Training Syed Feroz Shah, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Director Training PTS Shakeel Khan and a number of police officers attended the ceremony.