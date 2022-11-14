Masood Mufti scholarship announced

Islamabad : The Masood Mufti Scholarship has been announced for the students who intended to pursue their studies in the field of Urdu literature to encourage the new generation towards literature.
The Masood Muft scholarship worth Rs50,000 will be given every year to a student of the Urdu department who is also showing his talent in literature.
This year, the scholarship has been given to a student of Islamic International University, Javeria Batool, who is a student in the 7th semester of BS Urdu.
The scholarship has been launched by the family of prominent literary person Masood Mufti which will help enliven his literary contribution in the hearts and minds of literature lovers as well as will also revive the literary culture among youth.
