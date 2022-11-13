Officials asked to ensure items’ availability in Lakki markets

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has asked the administration and food department officials to ensure availability of food items in bazaars and markets.

He issued these directions during a meeting of the district price review committee at his office on Saturday.

The district food controller briefed the meeting about the prices and availability of essential commodities in markets. He also shed light on prices of various food items fixed by the price control committees in the neighbouring Bannu, DI Khan and Karak districts.

Aman told the meeting that there was no shortage of food commodities in any part of the district as daily use items were available in bazaars.

The problems faced by the business community in Lakki Marwat and Naurang towns were also discussed and instructions issued for their solutions.

The deputy commissioner said the administration would ensure the implementation of official price lists by shopkeepers.

He also directed magistrates to take stern legal action against traders involved in illegal practice of artificial price hike, profiteering and hoarding.

He warned that the traders fleecing consumers and selling food commodities on exorbitant prices would face punishments.