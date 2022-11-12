Maula Jatt highest grossing Punjabi film

KARACHI: The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken yet another record by becoming the highest grossing Punjabi film of all time in the 4th week of its release. The film has surpassed the lifetime earning of all the Punjabi hits including Carry on Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne & Chal Mera Putt 2, with the box office earnings of Rs 172 crore worldwide.

Before this, the film set many other records and earned titles including the highest grossing Pakistani film, the 2nd highest grossing film from the subcontinent in the UK for 2022 and the most watched South Asian film in Norway.