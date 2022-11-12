UHS conducts MDCAT in 8 cities tomorrow

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in 25 centers set up in eight cities of the province on Sunday (tomorrow).

A UHS spokesperson said that more than 83,000 candidates will appear in the test. The question papers and other sensitive examination materials were dispatched to various cities on Friday under tight security arrangements. The examination papers were kept in sealed steel trunks. The material will be secured in the treasury offices of various districts till the morning of Nov 13.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore sent off the examination staff. He prayed for the safety of the candidates and staff and the irritant-free conduct of the test.

In Lahore, around 28,000 candidates, Multan 18,000, Gujranwala 7,000, Bahawalpur 6,500, Faisalabad 12,000, Sahiwal 4,000, and in Sialkot and DG Khan more than 3,500 each will take the test. UHS has appointed around 6,000 supervisory and invigilation staff and senior faculty members of the university have been deputed as head couriers for conducting the test.

Vice-Chancellors (VCs), principals, and senior faculty members of government medical institutions in relevant cities will monitor the examination while officers of the Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education Department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners will supervise the arrangements. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons at the examination centers.

The MDCAT exam will begin at 11:00 am. Examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 9:00 am and sealed at 10:00 am after which no one will be allowed to enter. The duration of the exam will be three and a half hours and it will conclude at 2.30 pm. The minimum qualifying marks for admission to MBBS are 55pc (110/200) and for BDS, 45pc (90/200). The question paper will have 200 multiple choice questions including Biology 68, Chemistry 54, Physics 54, English 18, and Logical Reasoning 6 questions, which will be selected from the curriculum notified by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

In this regard, UHS VC said that the Chief Secretary Punjab had directed all concerned departments to make immaculate arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test. The district administration, under the supervision of concerned divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, had finalised the security and logistic plans at their respective centres, Prof Rathore told. He also said that district police officers would be responsible for the security and deployment of police personnel at the test centres.

Police would ensure extensive patrolling and technical sweeping of the area before the commencement of the test. Walk-through gates and mobile jammers would be installed at all major centres, UHS VC informed. Traffic police had been directed to make proper traffic and parking arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic near the test centres, he added.

Prof Rathore further said that emergency healthcare services would be ensured at all centres which would include fully equipped ambulances, doctors along with paramedical staff, and necessary medicines. Moreover, the nearest teaching hospital or district headquarters hospital would be on high alert to ensure a state of readiness to meet any emergency. Arrangements have also been made with power supply companies to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at all the centres during the test.

The candidates are not allowed to bring any cell phones, calculators, smart and digital watches, books, bags, and electronic devices to the test centre. However, analog watches are allowed. UHS VC warned that there would be zero tolerance for the use of unfair means in the test. He said that candidates must bring with them the printout of their Admittance Card as well as their original CNIC or Passport or Smart Card or B-Form. He added that there would be biometric verification of candidates at each centre by NADRA teams.