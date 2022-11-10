Fruits of delays

The peak season for sowing wheat has set in. However, many canals damaged during the recent floods are yet to be repaired. The Chashma Right Bank Canal in the Daman area of Punjab is a case in point. This means a huge number of cultivators will be late for the sowing season.

This is a colossal loss for our farmers and the nation as a whole. Given these circumstances, we will not be able to avoid a wheat crisis. The federal as well as provincial governments must direct the concerned authorities to expedite the repair works.

Aurangzeb Khan

Islamabad