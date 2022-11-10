China donates 100,000 Hepatitis A vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: To help contain Hepatitis A in the flood-hit areas of the country, the Sinovacn Biotech Limited on Wednesday, handed over 100,000 doses of ‘Hepatitis A’ vaccine to Pakistan, which would be used to vaccinate people, especially children in the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Around 100,000 doses of the vaccine doses were handed over to the Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of National Health Service Regulations & Coordination Islamabad. The Chief Executive Officer, Sinovac Biotech Ltd Gao Qiang, formally handed over the vaccine doses to the federal health minister.

Thanking the government and the people of China for their generosity and helping Pakistan during the pandemic and other calamities, Abdul Qadir Patel said it is heartening to see that the Pakistan-China friendship has achieved another milestone. Pakistan and China are ‘Iron Brothers’ with strong, genuine and enduring relationships, he added.

“At present, Pakistan is going through the aftermaths of the worst floods in its history, where to date, large communities in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are living in flood relief camps. These relief camps residents (both children and adults) are highly vulnerable to disease transmission where emergence of an outbreak of Hepatitis ‘A’ virus is highly threatening”, the federal health minister elaborated.

“Providing assistance to the flood affected populations of Pakistan is the government’s top priority,” Abdul Qadir Patel said, adding, that the people and the government of Pakistan are really grateful for the mega donation.

“This act reinforces the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China for health and prosperity of the two nations. I wish and pray that Pakistan-China friendship remains higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, sweeter than honey, stronger than steel and dearer than eyesight”, he added.

Gao Qiang, Chief Executive Officer, Sinovac during his address said that today marks another event in continuation of the seventy years of everlasting and unprecedented bilateral friendship based on mutual trust, respect and goodwill between Pakistan and China.

The Government of China considers the children and adult populations living in the flood affected communities as their very own people and the assistance provided in form of 100,000 doses of Hepatitis ‘A’ vaccine is a gesture of care and affection.

“On behalf of the government and the people of China, I am pleased to share that we are proud to be part of this initiative. This is just a little step – a new beginning, our long-term vision is beyond that focusing on a strategic health partnership where in-land production facilities of life saving vaccines will be fostered in near future in Pakistan”, he maintained.

Muhammad Ahmed Kazi, Director General of the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI) thanked all officials and said that the management of the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI) is always honoured to convene such events, as it is always an experience of great learning for the whole team.