Remodeling of Kalma Chowk underpass begins

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab) has started construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling.

The authority has also issued a road closure advisory for the project. Executive Director Technical PCBDDA Riaz Hussain while talking to the media said, “We are constructing two more barrels from the existing underpass. Over 2000+ pile beams will be installed for the construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard. The rig machine is doing excavation up to 70 ft for sound foundation. In the next phase we will start cage preparation for retention piles. He added that with the mutual consent of the City Traffic Police the authority has issued a road closure advisory and has placed diversion signs in the city, to avoid any inconvenience for the daily commuters. The authority has decided to close Kalma Chowk Underpass for all types of traffic for a month,” he said. In the starting phase, there will be a road closure for two weeks from Saint Marry Park till Centre Point. Traffic coming from Ferozepur Road and going towards Centre Point will be diverted through Kalma Chowk Underpass to Centre Point. The authority has planned that they will close the roads for a specific time period in accordance with the development in the construction work to avoid inconvenience for travelers.