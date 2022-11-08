Tarar, other PMLN leaders get bail

GUJRANWALA: Anti terrorism court granted bail to Advisor to Prime Minister Atta Tarrar and other PMLN leaders in a case of “threats” to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

They had been booked after a local PMLN leader allegedly gave life threats to Imran Khan at a party convention in Hafizabad. Atta Tarrar, Saira Afzal, Muhammad Bakhsh and the main accused, Qamar Zaman, appeared before the court, which granted interim bail to Atta Tarrar, Saira Afzal and Muhammad Bakhsh till November 14, while the prime accused was handed over to the police on seven-day physical remand. Talking to the media outside the court, Atta Tarrar said that their opponents had lodged a bogus case against them. “We have already condemned the statement,” he added.