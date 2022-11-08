Iran hangs man who was already dead

PARIS: Iranian authorities hanged a man convicted of drug offences even though he had already been killed in a confrontation with prison officers just prior to his planned execution, an NGO said on Monday.

The man, named as Nematullah Barahui, was to be hanged with another man also convicted of drug offences in Zahedan prison in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province on Sunday, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway based organisation.