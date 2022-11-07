Dar, envoy in Riyadh discuss ways to boost Pak-KSA ties

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attends an event in Riyad. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore and Member House of Lords Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from the UK, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

The finance minister and the ambassador discussed long-standing deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are strengthening with each passing day. The recent visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and the support extended by the leadership of Saudi Arabia were appreciated in the meeting.

Ambassador Ameer Khurram Rathore said that the recent visit of the prime minister has further enhanced the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In a follow-up of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistani and Saudi officials had recently discussed enhancement of bilateral relations, especially in the context of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s upcoming visit of Pakistan for finalising billions of dollar investments for the construction of a petrochemical complex at Gwadar.

Ishaq Dar stated that the Ministry of Finance will continue to engage itself in further strengthening the brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from the UK, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The business delegation comprised Zuber Issa, CBE, head of EG Group ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas and Jaffar Iqbal. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, secretary finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and apprised them of the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country. The finance minister shared the policies and measures being undertaken by the government for dealing with the challenges to national economy and putting it in right direction. He further said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy were being effectively addressed. The government was placing high priority on facilitating the business community and highlighting potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The delegation appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government and showed keen interest in making investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.