Yadav helps India set up England semi-final

MELBOURNE: Suryakumar Yadav hit a blazing unbeaten 61 as a proud India set up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against England by crushing Zimbabwe by 71 runs at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
India were flying at 87-1 but the loss of three quick wickets slowed them down before Yadav set the proceedings alight, smashing six sixes in his 25-ball blitz to steer them to 186-5, with 79 coming off the last five overs.
Zimbabwe lost two wickets for two runs in reply and were never in the hunt, capitulating in the 17th over in front of 82,507 fans. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-22 for a rampant India.
"A very good all-round performance, something we were looking for. We had qualified but we wanted to come out and play the way we wanted to play, which we achieved," said skipper Rohit Sharma.
"What Sky (Yadav) is doing for the team is remarkable, just coming out there, playing that way, taking the pressure off the others."
The number one-ranked Indians, the 2007 champions, were already through to the semi-finals after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day.
Victory over Zimbabwe confirmed their position at the top of Group 2 to tee up a last-four clash with Jos Buttler´s England, who finished second in Group 1. The two sides face off at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Group 1 winners New Zealand will play Group 2 runners-up Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground a day earlier.
Score Board
India won the toss
India Innings
Rahul c Masakadza b Raza 51
Sharma c Masakadza b Muzarabani 15
Kohli c Burl b Williams 26
Yadav not out 61
Pant c Burl b Williams 3
Pandya c Muzarabani b Ngarava 18
Patel not out 0
Extras: (lb5, nb1, w6) 12
Total: (5 wickets 20 overs) 186
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Sharma), 2-87 (Kohli), 3-95 (Rahul), 4-101 (Pant),
5-166 (Pandya)
Bowling: Ngarava 4-1-44-1, Chatara 4-0-34-0, Muzarabani 4-0-50-1, Masakadza 2-0-12-0, Burl 1-0-14-0, Raza 3-0-18-1, Williams 2-0-9-0
Zimbabwe Innings
Madhevere c Kohli b Kumar 0
Ervine c & b Pandya 13
Chakabva b Singh 0
Williams c Kumar b Shami 11
Raza c Yadav b Pandya 34
Munyonga lbw Shami 5
Burl b Ashwin 35
Masakadza c Sharma b Ashwin 1
Ngarava b Ashwin 1
Chatara c & b Patel 4
Muzarabani nout out 0
Extras: (lb3, nb1, w7) 11
Total: (10 wickets, 17.2 ov) 115
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Madhevere), 2-2 (Chakabva), 3-28 (Williams), 4-31 (Ervine), 5-36 (Munyonga), 6-96 (Burl), 7-104 (Masakadaza), 8-106 (Hgarava), 9-111, 10-115 (Chatara)
Bowling: Kumar 3-1-11-1, Singh 2-0-9-1, Shami 2-0-14-2, Pandya 3-0-16-2, Ashwin 4-0-22-3, Patel 3.2-0-40-1
Result: India won by 71 runs
Man of the match: Suryakumar Yadav
Umpires: Kettleborough, Tucker
