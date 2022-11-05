‘New technology, skills crucial to benefit from CPEC’

Islamabad : Mujeebur Rehman Qambrani, the Director-General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has said that the master plan of Gwadar smart port city envisions the development of industrial base, thus the city will be the hub of trade and economic activities and a great attraction for tourists, investors, and labour.

Qambrani was speaking at a special session on ‘Gwadar and the road to sustainable development,’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Qambrani said that this year the DGA will inaugurate work on ambitious Central Business District in Gwadar to be spread over 12.3 square kilometers to encourage fast track development through public-private partnerships. The District to be developed in 10 years will cost around Rs84-90 billion and Rs400 billion of profit is estimated to be generated. On water supply management initiatives, he informed that two freshwater dams were connected to meet the high water demands. Though water is ample, management issues have marred the distribution system, which will be replaced.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt, senior adviser, SDPI, said that keeping in view the demand for new jobs in the country, it is crucial to embrace technology faster than our current pace to improve productivity and avail future economic opportunities. He said that Sino-Pak cooperation in connection with CPEC and COVID-19 has transformed our technological pace. He said China is building an enabling environment for business and economic opportunities in our country, therefore, we must prepare ourselves to capture the same.

Dr Sajid Amin, deputy executive director, SDPI, said that development sector and civil society organisations can play a pivotal role as knowledge partners in the advocacy of the immense socio-economic potential of Gwadar.