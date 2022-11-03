Qatar rejects compensation fund for World Cup migrant workers

DOHA, United Arab Emirates: Qatar has rejected calls for a compensation fund for migrant workers killed or injured during World Cup preparations, with the country´s labour minister calling it a “publicity stunt”.

Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri told AFP that Qatar is already handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid wages, and accused the Gulf state´s critics of “racism”.

Marri said Qatar already has a fund to deal with worker deaths and injuries. “This call for a duplicative FIFA-led compensation campaign is a publicity stunt,” he said in an exclusive interview. “Our door is open. We have dealt with and resolved a lot of cases.”

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have led demands for FIFA and Qatar to create a fund for workers matching the $440 million World Cup prize money. Human rights groups accuse Qatar of under-reporting deaths. The government strongly disputes reports that thousands have died on construction site accidents or from heat-related illnesses in the country´s searing summer temperatures.

FIFA has said there is “ongoing dialogue” about the fund, but in the government´s first public comment, Marri said the proposal was unworkable. “Every death is a tragedy,” Marri said on Sunday, adding: “There is no criteria to establish these funds.

“Where are the victims, do you have names of the victims, how can you get these numbers?” he asked. Some international trade union leaders have also said a new fund would be too complicated to set up and manage.

Qatar started a Workers´ Support and Insurance Fund in 2018 to help workers who have not been paid, which the minister said had disbursed $320 million this year alone. “If there is a person entitled to compensation who has not received it, they should come forward and we will help them,” he said, adding that Qatar was ready to look at cases from more than a decade ago.

Qatar has faced a barrage of criticism since it was named as a surprise World Cup host in 2010, and attacks have increased this year over migrant workers and women´s rights. Last month, Qatar´s emir said the country was facing an “unprecedented campaign” of criticism ahead of the November 20 kick-off.