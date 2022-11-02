PTI senator seeks special package for new district

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Dost Mohammad Mehsud on Tuesday said the government should unveil a special development package for the newly created Mehsud District to undertake development projects there.

In a statement, he thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for accepting the demand of the local people for naming the new administrative unit as Mehsud District.

The PTI leader said successive governments had failed to pay heed to the progress of this strategically located area.

Dost Mohammad said proper demarcation of the Mehsud and Wazir areas should be carried out in line with the demographical, historical, racial and tribal sentiments to avoid any misgivings that may lead to tribal rivalries.

He maintained that the Gomal Valley, parts of Shakai having Mehsud dominance including the Balla Pather and Tayarzia should be included in the new district.

The senator said a highway connecting Mehsud District via Shawal valley should be built to link the area with Afghanistan to promote and facilitate cross-border trade for generating viable socio-economic activities in the area.

He also called for the establishment of a separate university, medical and engineering colleges with the view to keep the pace of education of this district on par with the developed areas.

The senator called for a proactive approach at all levels to promote the much-neglected education of girls in order to produce a corps of dedicated women doctors and professionals.

He demanded the restoration of the tribal education scholarships to provide education opportunities to the local youth.

He said the students qualifying for professional universities and colleges should be given full-fledged scholarships. Dost Mohammad said separate National Assembly seats should be allotted to both the districts of South Waziristan.

He added that a referendum should be held in the Mehsud areas to know their views about the location of the proposed district headquarters.