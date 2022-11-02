Gold up Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs151,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs944 to Rs129,544. In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,653 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs13 to Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs8.53 to Rs1,363.13.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs1,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed a raise in letters of credit from $50,000 to $100,000 and...
KARACHI: Tata Textile Mills Limited has collaborated with Integration Xperts Limited to implement Oracle Fusion...
KARACHI: A new regional office of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has become functional at the State Bank of Pakistan...
KARACHI: PTCL Group has held a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign that was concluded with a webinar in...
After months of tears and tantrums, bitcoin wants to split up with stock markets.The cryptocurrency, which has been...
LAHORE: The federal and provincial governments have double standards in their approach to control rates of daily use...
Comments