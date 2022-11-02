Gold up Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs151,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs944 to Rs129,544. In the international market, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,653 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs13 to Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs8.53 to Rs1,363.13.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs1,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.