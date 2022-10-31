PTI holding secret midnight meetings: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not holding backdoor but ‘midnight secret meetings’ with the government, which were still continuing.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the appointment of the next army chief would be held as per the set procedure that was also practiced in the past and ruled out any consultation with the PTI chief in this regard.

“The appointment of the army chief is the prime minister’s prerogative,” he said. Replying to question, he said Imran was nobody that the prime minister would hold discussion with him on the matter.

Terming the PTI long march ‘slow march’, Kundi said a unique march had started from Lahore that started at one o’clock and conclude at five o’clock, while the march leadership was waiting for someone to negotiate with them.

“The long march, which is aimed at spreading chaos in the country, will not succeed,” he said. He said if Imran Niazi was interested in holding elections, he should dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assemblies.

Kundi, who is also Secretary Information PPP, said the coalition government was ready for dialogue, but there would be no talks for early elections. He said the leaked audio of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur had revealed that they want unrest in Pakistan.

He said Imran was hell-bent upon harming the national economy. The Indian media and retired Indian Army officers are overwhelmingly supporting the long march, exposing the nefarious designs of PTI, he added.

He said the PTI always staged a protest or long march when there was any visit to China. Earlier, the president of China had to postpone his visit to Pakistan due to the PTI’s sit-in, he added.

Asked about the reports of backdoor contacts between former presidents Asif Ali Zardari with the PTI, Kundi refuted the reports saying Zardari did not have any backdoor contacts. “It’s PTI leader who begs for blessings at night and attacks in day light those whom he begs,” he said.

Replying to question, Kundi said Imran’s march will be limited to Punjab and will not reach Islamabad. Kundi said Imran was a “selected dummy” and incompetent, had himself admitted that he was powerless when he was in power.