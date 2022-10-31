ACE gets two-day remand of Dost Mazari

Former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: A Magisterial Court on Sunday granted two-day physical remand of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari an accused of land grabbing to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The ACE produced Mazari before the court and sought physical remand to complete the investigation. The court has granted physical remand of the accused for two days. According to the ACE, Dost Mazari was arrested in 28,000-kanal alleged land grabbing case. The ACE claimed that Mazari had been issued notices twice, but he did not appear before the investigators.

The ACE is also investigating Rujhan Assistant Commissioner (AC), area patwari, Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari, Manoj Kumar, Kashif and Fahad in this case. Manoj Kumar of Kashmore, Sindh is the plaintiff of the case who had won a lease for state land years ago but was still struggling to get its possession. Instead of giving him the land, the accused had allegedly been threatening him and using influence against him.