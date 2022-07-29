Voting on no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker begins

Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: Voting on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari begins in Punjab Assembly on Friday.

The no-trust motion was tabled against the deputy speaker by PTI following his worsening ties with the party.

Mazari was criticised by PTI Chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for his ruling against the current Chief Minister of Punjab Pervez Elahi. The ruling rejected 10 votes cast by the PML-Q, depriving Elahi of becoming the CM and instated Hamza Shahbaz as the province’s CM.

However, the setback was momentary as the Supreme Court annulled Mazari's ruling and instated the Khan-backed candidate, Elahi, as the CM.

Prior to the voting, empty ballot boxes were displayed in the House.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Sibtain Khan was elected as Punjab Assembly’s speaker today. He was contending against PML-N’s Saif ul Malook Khokhar, nominated as the Opposition's joint candidate

