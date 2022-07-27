Punjab govt decides to bring about no-trust motion against deputy speaker

Punjab Assembly's Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Government and its allies on Wednesday have decided to move a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

According to sources, action will be taken within 14 days after the no-confidence motion is submitted in the Punjab Assembly.

Assembly sources said that the first no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Mazari in the Punjab Assembly has ended, so another motion will be submitted against him.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court on Tuesday not only annulled the ruling of Mazari regarding the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab but the top court also nominated Pervez Elahi as Punjab’s new CM.

On July 22, Mazari had ruled that the PMLQ members’ votes would not be counted for the run-off election for the position of the chief minister of Punjab, in light of PML-Q party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter. The matter then landed in the Supreme Court after the PTI filed a petition against the ruling.



The SC, on Tuesday, issued its 11-page written verdict, terming the deputy speaker's ruling in chief minister Punjab's election “illegal”, announcing Elahi as the new CM of the province.