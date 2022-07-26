Coalition parties decry SC's verdict on Dost Mazari’s ruling, term it ‘judicial coup’

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (L) and party supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/Reuters/File

LAHORE: The ruling coalition government Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court’s judgment on Punjab deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during the chief minister's election.



The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its 11-page written verdict, termed the deputy speaker's ruling in chief minister Punjab's election "illegal", announcing PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi as the new CM of the province.

The three-member bench further directed governor Punjab to adminiter the oath to Elahi tonight after it approved the PML-Q petition against the ruling of Mazari that paved the way for Hamza Shahbaz to retain his post of the chief minister of the province.

Following the announcement of the verdict, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to his Twitter to "salute the three judges", who heard the case. "[Order] has made a mockery of Pakistan," he wrote.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif called the verdict a "judicial coup".

She further added that by making such a decision, the country's top court had "murdered justice."

'Controversial decision’

Former chief minister Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz expressed sorrow over the SC's verdict, saying that the government elected by people’s votes was sent home through a “controversial decision”.

“Has the status of the assembly become a rubber stamp?” he questioned, adding that over the last four months, the biggest province of the country has become a “laughing stock”.

Hamza further added that “justice was killed” when the apex court rejected PML-N’s plea of forming a full bench.

“My politics is for the people and not for positions,” he said, adding that since he first took oath as the CM, “illegal” attempts were made to deprive him of governing the province.

Hamza said his mission was to save Pakistan and he will not step back from it.

'Decision will lead to further anarchy: Marriyum

In a press conference, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was "clear" a day earlier that this decision will be announced today.

"This decision is tantamount to judicial coup [...] and this will lead to further anarchy and divide the nation. More than half of the people of Pakistan do not accept this," Aurangzeb said.

The information minister said that the majority of political parties demanded a full court to hear the case as this bench "is considered a biased bench".

Aurangzeb added that the petition filed for a full court to hear the case had already shown that it had "no confidence in the current bench" and today's decision shows that the decision to file the plea was right.

'Amazed'

In his tweet, Labour Minister Sindh and PPP leader Saeed Ghani said he was "amazed" that the top court instructed either the governor or the president to administer the oath to Elahi.

"If we say something, then they will hold us in contempt [of court]," Ghani said.

Talking to Geo News, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that his party does not accept the top court's "one-sided" decision and that they would now approach the "people's court".

"We do not accept this one-sided decision, we were not heard," Chaudhry said, mentioning that the PML-N has been facing "injustice" since 2017.