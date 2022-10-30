22 gold, 22 silver medals awarded at FUSST convocation

Islamabad : The convocation 2022 for faculty of arts & social sciences, Foundation University School of Science and Technology (FUSST) was held at Jinnah Convention Center, says a press release.

Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Sitara e Imtiaz, chairman Higher Education Commission graced the occasion as chief guest, Maj Gen (r) Nasir Dilawar Shah, HI(M), rector FUI, Brig. Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, pro rector/director, Foundation University School of Science and Technology were also present on the occasion.

A total of 1,350 students were awarded degrees including 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals, 120 certificates of distinction and 238 merit certificates.

Director Foundation University School of Science & Technology (FUSST) presented the annual report and stated that he feels privileged to have represented one of two schools i.e. School of Science & Technology which offers programmes from BS to PhD.

He told, FUSST offers a vibrant student life and involves students in taking leadership roles in managing clubs, societies and events. He said that today 1,350 students will be awarded degrees at the campus and five PhD’s are graduating today. He added, FUI’s Business Incubation Center has come a long way in short time and not only in last three years has mentored 28 startups but also entered into MoUs with 18 leading organisation to foster active engagement within the industry. He said, this year the number of applicants for admission into our programmes have doubled. In the end he urged students to remain steadfast towards your parents to whom you owe every success and stay in touch with your campus to share your experiences with the juniors.

The chief guest, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Sitara e Imtiaz, Chairman Higher Education Commission awarded the Gold and Silver Medals to the graduates along with certificates. In his address, he said that it is a joyous moment but we cannot forget the flood afectees and should make sure to provide aid to them by setting up camps. He further said that newspapers and TV is replaced by social media like Snapchat and YouTube but content seems to be tilted more towards entertainment side so it is upto trained graduates to step up and show what good things digital media is capable of. He urged the students to create thought out content regarding Pakistan on social media which spreads the positive image. In the end, he said he is amazed to see FUI’s progress over the last 20 years and wished best of luck to the students for their future.

After the departure of chief guest, Rector ( FUI ), Pro Rector ( FUI ) awarded the degrees to students.