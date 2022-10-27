LWMC to charge fee for commercial events

LAHORE:In order to increase its revenue, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to charge cleaning fees for providing cleaning facilities in commercial events.

The decision was taken in the 131st board meeting of the company held here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry while CEO Ali Anan Qamar, Deputy CEOs Munir Hussain, Fahad Mehmood and other board members participated.

Important issues were discussed in the meeting and it was decided to implement the LWMC revenue generation plan with the unanimous opinion of all the board members. Speaking after the meeting, Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that fees will be charged for providing cleaning facilities in commercial events. To maintain transparency in all major procurements in LWMC, a third party audit was also proposed and to improve the efficiency of the company, the hiring against the vacant positions will be completed soon.

Atif Chaudhry has also issued instructions to write a letter to PCB to pay the arrears for cleaning facilities in various cricket matches. The chairman said that an MoU signed with the German company for the Waste-to-Energy project was going to be beneficial for the citizens. In future more MoU's will be signed with other companies regarding waste to energy projects, he said.