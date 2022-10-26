TV anchor’s killing in Kenya: PM announces formation of judicial commission

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to form a judicial commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif to determine the facts of the incident.



“I have decided to form a judicial commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner,” the prime minister on his twitter said.

The development came after the Pakistan Army requested the federal government for the highest-level inquiry into the tragic incident to put an end to speculations on the incident. Lt. General Babar Iftikhar, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while talking to a private TV channel, said that they have requested the federal government to launch the highest-level inquiry to put to rest and tackle such speculations.

“This is very unfortunate that people indulge in blame game and fabricated allegations are levelled against the institution,” he said. Lt. General Babar Iftikhar maintained that thorough investigations should be conducted not only into the tragic incident but also into the circumstances which forced Arshad Sharif to leave the country and who forced him to take that step.

He regretted that at end of the day, some circles start levelling fabricated allegations against the institution. “All such speculations have to be put to rest and we have to put it to theend,” the military spokesman said. Lt. General Babar Iftikhar said they have also requested the government to take legal action against those people who have been involved in such practice of levelling baseless and fabricated allegations.

“It will also have to be seen who was being benefitted by making such an incident as the reason,” he said. He also regretted that whenever such an incident took place, a blame game is started over the incident, which is very unfortunate. He said that tragic killing of Arshad Sharif also pained them, mentioning that Arshad also personally covered military exercises. He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.