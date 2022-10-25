Jirga discusses measures to facilitate returning families

BARA: A jirga here on Monday discussed ways and means to provide facilities to the returning displaced families before the start of the winter.

The Khidmat Khalq Committee and the security forces had jointly held the jirga at the Spin Dhand area in Bara. The jirga discussed the problems of the local people that included the repair of water channels, the provision of shelter to the families and building a bridge on the Bara River.

They also discussed the distribution of food packages, land-levelling, construction of the road to Nangrosa area, restoration of hydel power and distribution of sheep and goats. Qazi Waris Khan, Chief of the Sipah tribe, assured the security forces that they would cooperate with the forces in maintaining peace in the area.

Sheikh Gul, president of the Khidmat Khalq Committee said that they hoped the security forces would play a role in maintaining the peaceful atmosphere in the area. He said the tribal people and security forces rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace. Deputy Commander 27 Brigade Colonel Tahir and Wing Commander 103 Lt Col Taimur said it was the first priority of the security forces to ensure peace as it was a prerequisite for development.

Col Tahir said the construction of two irrigation channels had been discussed with a non-governmental organisation (NGOs). He said the NGOs Islamic Relief would provide chicks and goats to the affectees from the Sipah tribe. The offcial said the Sandana Health Centre would be made functional.

Lt-Col Taimur handed over food packages to Sheikh Gul Afridi for onward distribution among the local people. The packages included flour, wheat, water coolers, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, buckets, juices and other food items.