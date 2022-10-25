10 uplift schemes worth Rs36.517bn approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday approved 10 development schemes of industries and roads sectors at an estimated cost of Rs36.517 billion.

The approved schemes included improving workforce readiness in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs23.983 billion, establishment of excellence hub(s) in the field of renewable energy (Govt Apprenticeship Training Centre, Township, Lahore and Govt College of Technology, Taxila, District Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs904.977 million, establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat (revised) at the cost of Rs4.108 billion, re-construction / construction of road from Mianwali - DI Khan Road at Chashma Lake to Allu Wali Piplan Kallourkot Road I/C 4 Nos Bridges (Old Sher Shah Soori Road), District Mianwali at the cost of Rs1.419 billion, reconstruction / rehabilitation / widening & improvement of metalled road from Sanjarpur (old KLP Road) to Tillu Road (Walhar Morr) via Walhar & Bindoor, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs872.391 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation of metalled road from Sadiqabad to Waderay Di Chakki, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs714.093 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation of metalled road from Waderay Di Chakki to Tillu Bunglow, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs912.223 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation / widening & improvement of metalled road from Tillu Bunglow to Chak No.264/P, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs801.438 million, reconstruction / rehabilitation / widening & improvement / carpeting of metalled road from Kot Sabzal (N-5) to Pull Chak No.211/P via Dhandi, Police Chowki 206/P, Adda Bandi, Gulab Chowk, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs1.800 billion and rehabilitation / improvement of metalled road from Sinawan to Langer Sarai, District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs1.002 billion.