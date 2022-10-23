IRC aims to assist 1.5m flood-hit people

Islamabad : As the national coordinated efforts for provision of relief and subsequent rehabilitation of flood-affected people have been accelerated at all levels, there still needs much to protect flood victims from water borne diseases and ensure their rehabilitation.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) was the first among other international organisations who had launched an emergency response in early July. The IRC response has so far supported over 300,000 individuals and aims to assist 1.5 million people in the flood affected districts in Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab.

An Early Needs Identification (ENI) assessments carried out by IRC and its partners indicate that the immediate reported needs by communities are of cash assistance, food items, protection and health services.

“Currently, IRC is directing its efforts in 16 districts of Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab. The ambit of our protection services is further supplemented by provision of integrated services of multipurpose cash support and psychological social support sessions to individuals, families and communities,” said Shabnam Baloch, Country Director, International Rescue Committee, Pakistan, while sharing details of the IRC’s ongoing and future programming for displaced people.

She said that the IRC response has so far supported nearly 300,000 individuals and emphasised that displaced families, and in particular women and girls remain a priority along with groups that have been economically and socially marginalised.