KP govt launches e-stamp papers to prevent forgery

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday launched the issuance of e-stamp papers to ensure access to basic services and prevent land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of backdated stamp papers.

A handout said that this would digitize basic services to ensure merit and transparency.

The initiative will help determine the actual price of land, and minimize the administrative cost of printing stamp papers besides generating Rs500 million in revenue annually.

Nine visible and invisible features have been incorporated into the e-stamp papers, whereas a central database will be maintained to simplify the verification process, which can be carried out online by consumers.

Initially, stamp papers valued between Rs1000-25,000 will be made available online at www.estamp.kp.gov.pk for which necessary amendments have been incorporated in the Stamp Act 1899 to give it legal cover.

Additionally, the pilot phase has been started from Nowshera, whereas phase-wise rollout to other districts will start within one month of the pilot phase followed by an extension to the entire province by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the chief minister said the provincial government was working to provide facilities to the people.

He said digitization of services and the introduction of e-governance enabled easy access to government services.

Mahmood Khan said his government had taken steps to provide facilities to the people. Reforms, adding that reforms had been introduced in every department to ensure transparency.

The e-tendering, e-bidding, and e-payment have been introduced whereas e-billing, e-summary and e-cabinet were in the pipeline, he said.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue and Estate Taj Muhammad Tarand and Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi also addressed the ceremony.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan, officials of the departments concerned and representatives of other organizations attended the ceremony.