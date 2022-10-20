Interior minister distributes gallantry awards among police

Islamabad : Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Police Line Headquarters Islamabad and distributed police medals to those officials who showed bravery in the line of duty.

According to the details, 14 officials of Islamabad Capital Police have been awarded Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and 14 were awarded Pakistan Police Medals, while IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta has been awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Shujaat’ by the Government of Pakistan, the Federal Interior Minister congratulated all the police officials and directed them to serve the people and to ensure the rule of law.

On the occasion, the minister said that the police officials were not getting these medals for a long time, the purpose of awarding these medals to the officials is to boost their morale. They never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the lives and property of citizens, he added.

The Federal Minister of Interior was briefed about the reforms being developed in the Islamabad Capital Police and the initiatives have been taken by IGP Islamabad in view of crime prevention and better law and order situation in the federal capital.

At the police station level, two officers incharge of operations and administration officers will be appointed along with the SHOs of the police stations.

In-charge operations will carry out the duties of law and order community policing and anti-riots. The Administration Officer will head the Human Resources and Welfare duties in the police stations.

While the SHOs of the police stations will be responsible for investigating cases and providing maximum relief to the citizens at the police station level, which will help in promoting community policing between the public bad police.