Deep inequality

This refers to the letter, ‘Bad days ahead’ (Oct 19) by Irtiza Kamran. The government needs to reduce its administrative expenditure to meet the inevitable challenges of the incoming financial crisis.

However, there is hardly any reason to believe that any political party in power has the courage to reduce the huge amount spent on the perks and salaries paid to powerful public servants. Only ordinary citizens will face the music.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad