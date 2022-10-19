‘Killers of Saudi diplomat hiding in Iran’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday informed a team from Saudi Arabia that three killers of a Saudi diplomat in Karachi in 2011 had been hiding in Iran.

Sources informed Geo News that a six-member team of the Saudi Foreign Ministry visited the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held a meeting with high-ranking officials. They were informed that the killers of Saudi diplomat Hassan Al Qahtani had fled to Iran along with their families in 2013. They were informed that Pakistan had contacted the Interpol for the arrest of the accused, identified as Ali Mustehsan, Raza Imam and Syed Waqar. The Interpol has also issued Red Warrants for them.

The Saudi embassy has continuously been pursing investigations into the assassination of its diplomat in 2011. The Karachi CTD and other agencies also played a key role in tracing the accused.