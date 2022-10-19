North Korea fires artillery into buffer area

SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday criticised North Korea for unleashing a fresh artillery barrage into waters off its east and west coasts, targeting a maritime “buffer zone” set up in 2018 to reduce tensions, Yonhap news agency reported.
Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country´s seventh nuclear test. Roughly 250 rounds were launched late on Tuesday, South Korea´s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, calling it a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement, according to Yonhap.
WARSAW: Poland is set to sign a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden sought on Tuesday to make the battle over abortion a centerpiece of the midterm...
BERLIN: Germany´s cybersecurity chief was sacked on Tuesday after a TV satire show accused him of having ties to...
LONDON: Britain´s Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to salvage her position as prime minister, after market turmoil at her...
BERLIN: Two people were killed on Tuesday in a stabbing assault in western Germany, police said, adding that the...
TEHRAN: Dozens of students protested at a university in Iran´s capital on Tuesday as a government official visited,...
Comments