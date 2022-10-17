Shopkeeper beaten to death for Rs750

LAHORE:A 22-year-old shopkeeper died after being thrashed for just Rs750 in the limits of Sherakot police here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Iqbal ran a general store while accused Usman Khan worked as a salesman at a nearby shop. Iqbal had lent Rs750 to Usman. When the victim asked him to return the amount, the situation took ugly turn after he refused to return. After an argument, Usman gave a good thrashing to Iqbal. The victim in a critical condition was rushed to hospital where he died. Police arrested accused Usman Khan and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim's brother Shakeel.

arrested: Shafiqabad police arrested the main suspect involved in the murder of a wheelie-doer. The accused Jahanzeb alias Shopper had murdered 19-year-old Shahnawaz for being a better one-wheeler than him. Police arrested the accused from Rawalpindi after 13 days.

Man dies in hospital: A 35-year-old man expired in hospital on Sunday, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the limits of Rang Mahal police. Police shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue.

Body of newborn found: Body of a newborn girl was found floating in the River Ravi near Old Ravi Bridge on Sunday. The body was fished out of the river following which locals informed the police. Police shifted it to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,195 accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 1,282 injured. Out of this, 726 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 557 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Foreigner held; drugs seized: Faisal Town Police arrested a foreign national residing illegally in Pakistan and recovered drugs from his possession. Police said that Abu Bakri Josha was illegally hiding in Pakistan. A case has been registered against him.