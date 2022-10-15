CM approves five new districts in Punjab

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved upgradation of five cities to districts in the Punjab province. On the instruction of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the chief minister approved upgradation of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu as new districts.

The chief minister said that the promises made to the people had been fulfilled. He said that he had announced giving the status of a district to Taunsa in a public meeting of Kh Shiraz MNA in 2005 and also announced the making of Talagang a district in a large gathering of Hafiz Ammar Yasir in 2018. “Thank God, I approved upgradation of Taunsa and Talagang as districts now,” he added. Similarly, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu have also been approved to be upgraded to districts and thanks be to Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promises made to the people of Taunsa, Talagang, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu, he added.

The chief minister presided a meeting which was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assembly of respective areas, including Kh Shiraz Mahmood, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Rizwan, Rasikh Elahi, chief secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and related officials attended the meeting. The SMBR gave a briefing on new districts in Punjab. The CM noted that health and other facilities would be improved due to improvement in administrative matters. The decision to create new districts has been made keeping in mind the convenience of the parliamentarians and the people as the fruits of development will reach the doorsteps of the ordinary people. The new districts will be put on the path of financial independence. On the demand of Mohsin Leghari, work was also started on making Jampur a district and a final decision will be taken in this regard in the next few days, he added.

The assembly members from Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu thanked the chief minister for approving the district status and said that the people would always remember his decision. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he was grateful to Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for upgrading Taunsa Sharif a district and this would help to remove the deprivations of the people of the area.

MINISTERS: Provincial Minister Murad Raas and Hashim Dogar called on the chief minister at the Chief Minister’s Office. Matters of mutual interest and political situation were discussed in the meeting.

ABANDONED BODIES: The chief minister took notice of throwing abandoned bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital, Multan and sought a report from the secretary specialised healthcare and medical education. He ordered to hold an inquiry and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible staff. An inhuman act was committed by throwing bodies on the roof, he said and made it clear that the desecration of bodies was intolerable. There is no room for such an incident in any society as it’s a mockery of humanity, he emphasised. The inquiry should be completed soon and the responsible persons should be punished severely, he concluded.

GREETS RESCUE 1122: The chief minister congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organisation was very close to his heart.

In a statement issued Friday, the CM noted that Rescue 1122 did not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situation. “I am happy that Rescue 1122 is always at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity,” he said. The CM stated that Rescue 1122’s performance during the recent floods was exemplary. Rescue 1122 is an ideal emergency service in South Asia, he added.

CRICKET TEAM: The chief minister congratulated the national cricket team for defeating the Kiwis in the final at their home ground. Muhammad Nawaz played the best to lead Pakistan to victory. Hard work, passion and determination result in victory and the Pakistani team proved this again today, he said. The victory has boosted the morale of Pakistani players and it is hoped that the series of successes will also continue in the World Cup, he concluded.