Netflix ‘Blockbuster’ show: Twitter users can’t handle the irony

Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming show Blockbuster and Twitter users couldn’t handle the irony that it entailed.

According to HuffPost, Netflix was founded in 1997 and began offering DVD rentals by mail soon after.

Blockbuster reportedly had an opportunity to purchase Netflix in 2000 but decided against it. The rental shop company filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after years of substantial financial losses and the debut of Netflix’s popular streaming service in 2007.

The show follows a Blockbuster Video manager named Timmy (Randall Park) as he and his employees fight to keep their store — the company’s only remaining location — afloat. The first season of the series which also stars Melissa Fumero and Olga Merediz is set to debut on November 3.

To add to the already ironic situation, the show will be exclusive to Netflix.

The trailer begins with Timmy grimacing as he hears that their Blockbuster store is the “last one on Earth” after a string of recent closures.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's what Twitter had to say:



