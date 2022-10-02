'Peaky Blinders': Adrien Brody 'desperately' persuaded makers to keep Luca Changretta alive

Peaky Blinders star Adrien Brody cannot bid farewell to his Luca Changretta character in the historical drama.

The Oscar-winner actor came on the fourth season of the critical-hit series Peaky Blinders as New York mobster Luca Changretta in 2017, starring in six episodes.

But the character was killed off at the end of the season, which Brody tried tirelessly to avoid.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Blonde actor said, “I desperately tried to persuade them to find a way to keep Luca alive to come back for revenge,” adding, “I really wanted to stay. I did not want to go home.”

The Pianist actor added, “A character like that was something that I’d been wanting to play for many years. It had room for all of this fun stuff to honor a style in filmmaking and acting that I loved, and a style and character and lore within the foundations of family, mafia, honor and all these things.”

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders lead star Cillian Murphy confirmed the movie is in the works, saying, “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup. Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing ‘Peaky’ above all, I’m sure he’s told you the same. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”