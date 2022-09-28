 
close
Wednesday September 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

One killed, two injured at Karachi's dental clinic

The clinic, where the attacker pretended to visit as a patient, is owned by a Chinese dentist

By Web Desk
September 28, 2022
A representational image of a crime scene. — Twitter/File
A representational image of a crime scene. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: One person was killed and two were injured during a firing incident inside a dental clinic in Saddar on Wednesday, the police said.

The attacker pretended to arrive at the clinic — owned by a Chinese dentist Dr H U Richard — as a patient and opened fire upon his turn, according to the police.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said that Ronald, a staffer at the clinic, was killed during the firing incident, while Dr Richard and his wife Margaret were injured.

The police shared that the deceased staffer was a dual national.

SSP South informed that 9mm pistol shells were found at the crime scene, while a probe is underway.