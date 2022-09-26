Royal Family accused of ‘unwelcoming antics’ against Meghan Markle

The Royal Family has been called out for allegedly being very 'unwelcoming' of Meghan Markle, during her first few years.

Star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen issued this shocking allegation in his interview with the Daily Star.

He began by saying, "I think it's difficult for someone like her to get the balance right but the big thing we can all see happening is that the rest of the royal family are going out of their way to make her feel like she does feel part of what's going on and feel very cherished."

"They've made a real point about that and when you look back at all the to-ing and fro-ing it was all conjecture. We don't know at all, we don't know the conversations being had or what was being said we don know whether people were making her feel welcome or not."

Before concluding he added, "But to me, it looks very much as if she's always been welcome. In-laws are never easy, my goodness, but royal in-laws, wow, that's complicated."