Jennifer Aniston reacts as Brad Pitt rekindles bond with Courteney Cox

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston endure one of the most high-profile splits in Hollywood

Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt has reunited with Friends alum Courteney Cox, leaving his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston down in the dumps.

A close source to Jennifer shared that intimation of Brad and Courteney's togetherness caused deep sorrow for The Morning Show presenter.

Insider further stated that, “Courteney is respectful, she wouldn’t have started the friendship up again without Jen’s blessing. Once Brad and Jen reconnected after his divorce from Angelina, she gave all her close friends the greenlight to let him back into their lives.”



The close bond between the two celebrities initiated while he was married to the Murder Mystery’s Audrey.

However, Brad and Jennifer's relationship took a surprising turn when Angelina Jolie came to the actor's life.

On the contrary, the 60-year-old actor is also having plans of double dating his girlfriend Ines De Ramon and her beau Johnny McDaid.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knots at a beachside wedding in Malibu in July 2000. The duo parted their ways and filed divorce in 2005.

The Bullet Train main lead announced his engagement with Angelina and tied the knot in France in 2014.

Seemingly, the couple ended their marriage due to 'irreconcilable differences', in 2019. The ongoing divorce proceedings are yet to fully conclude.