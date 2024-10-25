Nicole Scherzinger shares heartwarming statement on Liam Payne's death

Nicole Scherzinger, American singer and songwriter, shared a special connection with Liam Payne, who died on October 16, 2024.
Recently, Nicole, who was a mentor to Liam and met him while judging on The X-Factor UK, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late One Direction singer Liam.
Taking to her Instagram account, the singer wrote, "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago."
The 46-year-old musician had played a big role in mentoring Liam in the earlier stage of his music career. She helped him build confidence on stage and pushed him to work hard.
On the other hand, Andrew Lloyd got candid during an interview with Billboard as he revealed that Nicole was texting Liam on the day he breathed his last.
"I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction," the music artist said.
