Lyle, Erik Menendez closer to freedom after 34 years?

Lyle and Erik Menendez might be released from behind bars 34 years after their parents' murder

Lyle and Erik Menendez could be on the brink of freedom after 34 years of incarceration.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced at a press conference on Thursday, October 24, that he will recommend a resentencing for the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents, making them eligible for immediate parole.

"I believe they have paid their debt to society," Gascon stated, noting that recent Netflix projects have "brought a tremendous amount of public attention" to the case.

Interest in the Menendez brothers case was reignited following the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s docudrama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in September, followed by the true-crime documentary The Menendez Brothers, which was released earlier this month.

"Frankly, our office got flooded with requests for information," Gascon added, explaining that he decided to advance the case, which was already scheduled to be heard in November, due to the overwhelming number of inquiries.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 killings of their parents. The brothers shot their father after enduring years of sexual abuse, of which their mother was aware.