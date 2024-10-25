Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster romance heats up amid her divorce filing: Source

Sources claimed Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster 'sneak around' to keep their relationship out of spotlight

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly "in love," which led her to file for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin.

Following her divorce filing from the Ocean's Eleven screenwriter, a source told Page Six on Thursday, October 24, that Foster, 49 and the Deadpool & Wolverine star are keeping their romance under the radar away from the public eye and are inseparable.

"They spend all of their free time together," an insider claimed. "They are a regular couple, they are just in private."

"They sneak around," the source added.

The latest insights from their relationship come a day after the news outlet reported that the Younger star submitted an uncontested divorce in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 22, ending her 10-year marriage.

Foster and Griffin tied the knot in October 2014 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple shares one adopted child.

A source previously spilled the beans on Foster and Jackman’s romantic involvement after they starred together in Broadway’s The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

"They are 100 per cent together and are now in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told the outlet.

"They are still together," another insider added recently. "They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge."

It is pertinent to note that Foster’s divorce filing came after Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023.