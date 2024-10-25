Queen Camilla brings wave of emotion to Pride of Britain ceremony

Diana Parkes and Hetti are co-founders of a foundation dedicated to supporting children

Queen Camilla brought a wave of emotion to the Pride of Britain ceremony with her unexpected appearance, leaving winners Diana Parkes and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton in tears.

The duo, co-founders of a foundation dedicated to supporting children impacted by domestic violence, were honoured with the Pride of Britain Special Recognition Award by the Queen herself, reported GB News.

Hetti, 88, couldn't hold back her tears as she received the award alongside Diana. Both women were appointed CBEs in the New Year Honours List and accepted their prestigious award during a televised ceremony on ITV1 last night.

The surprise meeting with Queen Camilla was orchestrated by the Pride of Britain team, who had convinced the charity founders that they were there to film a documentary.

Diana and Hetti’s partnership was forged after the tragic loss of Diana's daughter at the hands of her estranged husband in 2010, while her grandchildren hid in a playroom nearby.

With emotions running high, Diana expressed her gratitude to the Queen, saying, "Jo at least brought Hetti and I together," as she acknowledged the honour bestowed upon them.

The touching encounter took place at Clarence House earlier this month and will be featured in the upcoming documentary, Camilla, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on ITV on November 11.

In a warm moment, the 77-year-old Queen, married to King Charles, admitted, "I'm afraid we did slightly double-cross you by bringing you here." She praised the two women, saying, "Nobody deserves it more than you two," commending them for their tireless efforts in combatting violence against women.

Diana revealed that her story inspired Queen Camilla to engage with The Joanna Simpson Foundation. She also mentioned a previous meeting with the royal at a SaveLives gathering.

As the ceremony culminated, the Queen presented the women with an envelope containing a letter that read, "Diana and Hetti, you have won a Pride of Britain Award."

With heartfelt sincerity, Hetti dedicated the award to her late daughter, Joanna, stating, "It's really Jo who should be getting the Pride of Britain; in fact, everything is for Jo."

Currently, Queen Camilla is in Samoa with King Charles, wrapping up the final days of their nine-day royal tour.