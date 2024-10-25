Queen Camilla offers fascinating confessions about King Charles on royal tour

Charles marks17th visit to Australia and his first since his Coronation in May last year

Queen Camilla has offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with King Charles while expressing concern for his health amid ongoing challenges.

Speaking at the CHOGM Women’s Forum side event at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel, she praised her husband’s remarkable work ethic.

In her address, Camilla referenced a Samoan legend highlighting a competition where men and women worked together to thatch the chief’s house.

She noted, “Although they started at the same time, the women finished their side first, as they had laboured through the night while the men slept.”

Addressing King Charles directly, she remarked, “As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions! But the moral of the proverb is: Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done and will work hard until it is completed. With apologies to the men in the room, I thought we might make this our motto today.”

The Queen has previously voiced her worries about her husband’s health following his diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in February.

Despite her concerns, she reassured the audience that Charles "won't slow down and won't do what he is told" but is "doing fine."



Currently visiting Apia, Samoa, the King and Queen arrived after completing a six-day royal tour of Australia. During this tour, King Charles has temporarily paused his cancer treatment, planning to resume it upon his return to the UK on October 26.

This marks Charles’s 17th visit to Australia and his first since his Coronation in May last year.