Netflix series 'Everything Calls For Salvation': release date and more

Netflix released the trailer for the Italian series Everything Calls For Salvation on September 23.
The series is slated for release on Netflix on October 14.
This movie is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli.
Daniele, a young man, is unwillingly committed to a psychiatric ward where he meets five other people his age. He has to carve a path for his life again, learn to be happy and achieve salvation with the help of the friendships he forges with fellow patients.
The series is directed and written by Italian director and screenwriter, Francesco Bruni.
