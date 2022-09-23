 
Friday September 23, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix series 'Everything Calls For Salvation': release date and more

Netflix drops the trailer for new seven-episode Italian series

By Web Desk
September 23, 2022
Netflix upcoming series Everything Calls For Salvation
Netflix upcoming series 'Everything Calls For Salvation'

Netflix released the trailer for the Italian series  Everything Calls For Salvation on  September 23.

The series is slated for release on Netflix on October 14.


Synopsis:

This movie is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli.

Daniele, a young man, is unwillingly committed to a psychiatric ward where he meets five other people his age. He has to carve a path for his life again, learn to be happy and achieve salvation with the help of the friendships he forges with fellow patients.


Cast:

  • Federico Cesari
  • Carolina Crescentini
  • Ricky Memphis
  • Filippo Nigro
  • Andrea Pennacchi
  • Vincenzo Crea


Director:

The series is directed and written by Italian director and screenwriter, Francesco Bruni.


Watch the trailer below: