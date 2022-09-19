Brad Pitt’s first artwork on display at Finland’s Gallery: Photos

Brad Pitt has publicly debuted as a sculptor with his first works of art at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland over the weekend.



According to Daily Mail, the Fighters Club actor had nine entries in an art exhibition at the Museum alongside works by the musician Nick Cave and the artist Thomas Houseago for the exhibition titledWe.

The Bullet Train star’s friend deBranne Treu attended the art show and even shared it on her social media.

Treu posted a few photos of Pitt’s work on Instagram stories including a house-shaped structure, coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through structure and a plaster wall-hanging sculpture titled Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time.

In addition, the actor also crafted several wooden Candle Holders For Loved Ones and put on for display.

While speaking at the exhibition’s opening, the 58-year-old said, “For me, it’s about self-reflection. It was born out of ownership over what I call a radical inventory of the self. And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

The Oscar winner reportedly began ceramic art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017. The actor also has a sculpture studio in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on work front, Pitt is all set to team up with his Ocean 13’s star George Clooney for the new yet-to-be-titled movie project.