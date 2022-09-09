Royal fans can send King Charles private messages on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Royal Fans from around the globe have been offered chances to directly chat with Prince Charles about Queen Elizabeth’s death.
The opportunity has been shared on the official Royal Family page and includes a template where fans have been urged to send messages of condolences” to King Charles since they will be “passed onto” members of the Firm.
The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”
