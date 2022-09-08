Netflix drops trailer of 'The Good Nurse': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops the trailer for the upcoming movie The Good Nurse which is slated for a release on October 26, 2022.
A criminal murder mystery story is based on a novel written by Charles Graeber of the same name.
The Good Nurse is a true tale of 'madness and murder' which is directed by famous filmmaker Tobias Lindholm and stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.
The upcoming movie narrates a story of a serial killer nurse who is said to have killed up to 400 people during her 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
She killed patients by giving them lethal amounts of insulin and other potentially lethal medications.
Alia Bhatt reacts to boycott Bollywood trend in Delhi’s media meet-up
Kim Kardashian slams haters who critique her credibility as a business woman
Harry Styles was allegedly caught spitting on Chris Pine in Venica
Leonardo DiCaprio ex girlfriend talks about reason she broke up with the star
Zac Efron says he had an accident at home last year which injured his chin bone
Amber Heard blasted for allegedly ‘sedating’ her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard before walks along the park