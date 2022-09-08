Netflix drops trailer of 'The Good Nurse': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops the trailer for the upcoming movie The Good Nurse which is slated for a release on October 26, 2022.

A criminal murder mystery story is based on a novel written by Charles Graeber of the same name.

The Good Nurse is a true tale of 'madness and murder' which is directed by famous filmmaker Tobias Lindholm and stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.





Cast:

Jessica Chastain

Eddie Redmayne,

Nnamdi Asomugha,

Kim Dickens,

Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler,

Noah Emmerich





The upcoming movie narrates a story of a serial killer nurse who is said to have killed up to 400 people during her 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

She killed patients by giving them lethal amounts of insulin and other potentially lethal medications.



