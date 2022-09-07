ICC T20 rankings: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Babar Azam as top batter

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan take a run during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: Right-handed batter Mohammad Rizwan has surpassed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the top T20 batter, the latest ICC T20 rankings released today showed.

The Pakistani skipper, who ruled the rankings for more than 1,000 days, dropped to the second position with 794 points due to lacklustre performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Rizwan is leading the chart with 192 runs in three matches while Babar has just scored 33 runs during the tournament.

The wicketkeeper-batter was Pakistan's mainstay with the bat in their matches against Hong Kong and India, scoring 78* and 71 respectively in their back-to-back victories.

Rizwan becomes only the third Pakistan batter to top the T20I rankings chart after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq. Babar has been at the top of the T20I batting charts for 1,155 days in his career (as of 7 September).

In other big movements in the batting chart, Pathum Nissanka has gained one spot to move up to No 8, after his brilliant run in the Asia Cup. Nissanka has notched up scores of 20, 35 and 52 in his last three matches, with his latest performance helping Sri Lanka beat India in a Super Four encounter.

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the biggest movers, gaining fourteen spots to No 15, driven by his 84 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also moves up four spots to No 13 after his 72 against Sri Lanka.

In the bowling charts, Sri Lankan and Afghanistan spinners have been the biggest gainers after their terrific performances. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 2/30 has helped him gain three spots, to move to joint No.6, along with Akeal Hosein.

Maheesh Theekshana has been at his economical best during the Asia Cup, registering figures of 1/23, 1/29 and 1/29 in the last three games and has been richly rewarded.

He breaks into the top ten, moving up five spots to No 8. Shadab Khan also moves up one spot to No 14 after 4/8 and 2/31 against Hong Kong and India respectively.